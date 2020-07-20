Four security forces killed in Badghis

AT News

KABUL: At least four Afghan security forces were killed after the Taliban militants attacked their convoy in Badghis on Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

A security source says that the Taliban insurgents had attacked the convoy in Qarcheghi area of Qades district, in which four soldiers were killed and one other wounded.

Badghis Governor Spokesman, Najmudin Burhani also confirmed the incident, but fell short to provide more details.

Badghis is located in northeastern Afghanistan and one of the insecure provinces, where the Taliban rebels have subversive activities in its different districts.