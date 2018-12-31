Home / Latest Updates / Four senior Taliban commanders killed in Herat

KABUL: Four senior commanders of the militant Taliban group have reportedly been killed in an airstrike in western Herat province, authorities said.

The interior ministry said in a statement that four senior commanders of Taliban militants were killed after Afghan Air Forces targeted militants’ hideouts in Ghash and Chamghagh villages, Ghorian district of Herat province.

Statement said that weapons and vehicle belonging to the armed militants were also destroyed during the air raids in the district.

