France objects to release of 6 Taliban prisoners who “killed their troops”

AT News

KABUL: France objects the release of six Taliban prisoners claimed to have had hands in killing of French soldiers in Afghanistan.

French foreign ministry severely protested the release in a statement. “France clarifies severe opposition to the release of those people who had hands in crimes against our citizens especially our soldiers,” said the statement on Friday, just one day after Kabul announced that six controversial Taliban prisoners were released and flown to Qatar to be kept in house arrest.

France and Australia claim that six Taliban prisoners have killed their troops stationed in the country.

A source in the government has told the Reuters that the six prisoners would be held in Qatar until November and would be transferred back to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has released all the 5,000 Taliban prisoners agreed in the US-Taliban peace deal signed in February. The Taliban have also said they have released all 1,000 government prisoners they had in custody.

Taliban had pledged to release 1,000 prisoners mostly Afghan forces including a number of commando unit service members.

The prisoner swap was precondition from Taliban to hold talks with Ghani administration.

Delegations from the government of Afghanistan and Taliban are expected to hold the first round of talks discussing peace ways on Saturday in the Qatari capital city of Doha.