France vows support for Afghanistan media

AT News

KABUL: The French Embassy in Kabul voiced concerns on the unprosecuted cases of journalists, saying that attacks on journalists must be fully investigated and “this violence must end”.

On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, France expressed its strongest support to the vibrant media. The embassy on its twitter page announced its support to the vibrant media in Afghanistan. “It is because journalists are staunch defenders of the freedom of speech and of other democratic gains in Afghanistan that they are targeted.”

Even though, there should be some progress made regarding the freedom of press, the embassy said it worth a proud. “Let us fight all together against impunity for crimes against journalists,” the statement added.

The US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson in a tweet said that Afghanistan’s free press serves as a regional model. “On the Int’l Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we recognize the risks journalists in Afghanistan take to build a more transparent society. It is deplorable that reporters are targeted for their work.”

He furthered, “The media face danger so that all Afghans can be kept informed and their leaders held accountable. I admire Afghan journalists for their bravery and commitment to serving the public. A vibrant media scene is critical to the nation’s future and we must preserve the gains.”

This is as Afghanistan has been placed on rank five of the world’s countries where the criminal cases against journalists remained unsolved and the perpetrators are not prosecuted.