Free Detained Journalist “Hakimi”

AT News

KABUL: NAI, Supporting the Free Media Organizations in Afghanistan has called on the National Directorate of Security to release Mahbobullah Hakimi, a reporter of the Bonyan Radio in southern Zabul province.

Hakimi has been detained by the NDS since last Wednesday, according to NAI.

NAI said that Hakimi in a video clip on social media has apologized for stating humiliated remarks on his Facebook about President Ashraf Ghani. However he earlier said that his Facebook account was misused by some unknown individuals.

Recording and posting such videos from the NDS address is in contrast with the law, NAI said, adding that such illegal acts are against the Afghan media law.

In accordance to the media law amendment, any issue in the media should be investigated throughout the commission of media violation of the ministry of culture and information, the statement reads. “NDS should not take steps to investigate media violation and let the cases be investigated via media law.”

This comes as some media experts vowed that the Afghan government has recently been trying to restrict the media law and freedom. Earlier, a new amendment of the Afghanistan media law formed by the government – sent to the parliament for approval – has faced serious criticism by the Afghan media outlets and organizations.