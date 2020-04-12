Freed HQN linchpin back in Pakistan

AT News

KABUL: A key member of the notorious Haqqani Network, who was released from government custody last year, has gone to Pakistan to resume terrorist activities, former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil claims.

Three senior members of Haqqani Network (Mali Khan, Abdul Rashid and Anas Haqqani) were freed by a President Ghani decree in November, in a prisoner swap that Taliban in return freed two Western lecturers of the American University of Afghanistan.

“Fromer Bagram detainee Haji Mali Khan the trusted confidant, uncle of Siraj Haqqani & lynchpin of the Haqqani Network has went back to Pakistan & started his direct involvement in supervising operations, logistics &organizational activities,” Nabil twitted Sunday.

He had earlier warned that the release of these three would help Taliban empowered.

Khan was arrested along with Anans Haqqani, son of the Haqqani Network founder Jalaluddin Haqqani and Hafez Rashid, another senior member of the network in 2011.

Ghani had released that these terrorists were freed after consultations with international allies especially the United States to pave the ground for a face to face negotiation with Taliban.

Ghani’s first deputy, Amrullah Saleh had said in a reaction that Anas and Khan were not investigated, calling the release a “secret program and compromise”.

Nabil believes that the release occurred after Pakistani spy chief surprisingly visited Kabul and met with government leaders.