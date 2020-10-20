Freed Taliban prisoner killed in battlefield

AT News

KABUL: A member of Taliban intimate, who was recently released by the Afghan government as part of peace talks, was killed in an airstrike in the central province of Wardak province on Tuesday. Three other Taliban fighters were also killed in the operation, according to the military official

The ministry of defense said in a statement that the airstrike was conducted in the Koota area of Wardak.

One of these militants was recently released from Bagram base located in the central province of Parwan. The ministry identified him as Khalil Rahman who is from Mulakhil area of Wardak.

President Ashraf Ghani Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi has said that the government released 6,100 Taliban prisoners as a gesture for peace.

The US-Taliban peace deal signed on February 29th included the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners in return for 1,000 Afghan security forces. The government initially denied releasing the militants but after weeks of pressure by the US officials, it agreed on a phase-release of prisoners.

The Taliban committed that its fighter will not rejoin the insurgency but the Afghan officials have repeatedly voiced frustration on the presence of the Taliban-released prisoners in the battlefield continuing to fight against the Afghan security forces.