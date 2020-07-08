Freed Taliban prisoner kills govt. employees in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: A local official in northern Takhar province has said that three government employees were killed by a Taliban member who just freed from government jails as part of peace efforts.

District Governor of Khwajaghar, Mohammad Omar said on Wednesday that the assassinated people were members of the local development communities – who were working for the betterment of the local people.

According to a local commander, who wished to go unnamed, the incident took place on Tuesday in Aqlimamai village in Khwaja Ghar district of the province.

This militant was released alongside with thousands of other Taliban prisoners based on a decree signed by the President Ashraf Ghani. The source said the recently released Taliban members have rejoined the insurgency.

The Afghan government has released over 4,000 Taliban prisoners to lay out the ground for intra-Afghan negotiations. In return, the Taliban have so far freed around 700 Afghan security forces prisoners.

Based on the US-Taliban peace deal signed on February 29th in Doha, 5,000 Taliban prisoners would be freed in exchange for the 1,000 Afghan security forces.

However the prisoner swap process seems to have hit walls after the government denied to release 600 Taliban prisoners, who are involved in moral crime, inducing rape charges.