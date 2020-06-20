Freed Taliban prisoners highly likely to return to battlefield

AT News

KABUL: Sima Samar, state minister for human rights and international relations is feared that the Taliban prisoners recently released by the government would likely retake arms and start fighting against the government troops.

She says that the government lacked a mechanism to prevent Taliban from returning to war fronts, emphasizing that if the insurgents really want peace, they need to agree on a cease fire first.

“If Taliban really believe the peace, they should agree cease fire. In fact, this is a problem because we don’t know whether their fighters who are released, will go back to the war or not? This depends on the war situation in Afghanistan. If the war intensifies, some of them will probably go back to battlefields,” Ms. Samar said on Saturday.

Separately, Suhail Shahin, Spokesman of Taliban’s Political Office in Qatar, assured that the released fighters would not go back to battlefield.

Meanwhile, some of Western states back Kabul that rejects to release those Taliban fighters who are considered “dangerous” as they had hands in some deadliest attacks.

Taliban have frequently said that 5,000 of their comrades held in government custody should be released before they sit in front of government representatives for the peace talks.

Taliban demanded the release of 5,000 fighters in a peace deal they signed with the United States in February as a precondition to hold talks with the government of Afghanistan.