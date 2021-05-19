Freedom of speech facing increased threats

AT News

KABUL: Supporting the Open Media in Afghanistan (NAI) has expressed concerns on the threats facing before the freedom of speech and freedom of press.

In a statement, the watchdog joint the call of the amnesty international and urge the government to take tremendous steps to provide protection to the journalists and media family.

NAI said that it was concerned on the targeted-attacks against the journalists and activists. The Reporters Sans Frontier earlier placed Afghanistan on top the world’s dangerous countries for the media workers. According to the RSF, at least 11 journalists were killed in 2020 in Afghanistan. The attacks against the Afghan media family comes amid the withdrawal of international forces that sparked high concerns among the Afghan nation regarding the possible dangerous consequences. The Taliban have been intensifying violence across the country. The group in 1996 enforced drastic restriction on freedom of speech and freedom of press as well as rights of women and minorities.

NAI said that the journalists and media will face serious threats after the international troops withdrawal, calling on the United and Nation and U.S. to remove the members of the Taliban from the negotiations who are involved in attacks on the media family.

The amnesty international earlier encouraged the Afghan warring parties to immediately halt violence against the media worker.