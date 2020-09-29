Fresh coronavirus cases drop sharply

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday said it has registered 15 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 39,254 throughout the country.

These cases came positive from 279 suspected samples tested during this period of time, according to the ministry.

Six new positive cases were reported in Kabul, four in Balkh, four in Daykundi and one in Badghis provinces.

Lamentably, two patients have lost their lives battling the virus during this period. However, the ministry also informed of recoveries of 104 other patients during this time.

The recoveries count as 32,746 and the deaths are at 1,458 since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country.