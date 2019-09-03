Fresh NDS personnel in Baghlan to wipe Taliban out

AT News Report

KABUL: In the wake of great security tensions in the northern part of Afghanistan, the National Directorate of Security’ s operatives have arrived in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital city of northern Baghlan province, to abolish those Taliban fighters taken civilians homes as shields.

NDS in a statement said that the Taliban fighters used civilians and their homes as shields after attacking the capital city.

NDS’ operatives have established checkpoints in the outskirt of the city to facilitate safe circumstances for the residents, the statement added.

According to the statement, the NDS operatives would soon conduct clearing operations against the militants in the city.

On Sunday morning, tens of Taliban fighters attacked Pul-e-Khumri city. The clash between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban was lasted for several hours and left three Taliban fighters killed, two arrested and three others injured.

This comes amid great security challenges in the country. The Taliban fighters have intensified their attacks, while their representatives are closed to sign an agreement with the US diplomats to end the longest conflict in the country.