Fresh spate of violence disrupts Independence festivities in the east

KABUL: The latest spate of back-to-back bomb blasts in the eastern Nangarhar province wounded at least 70 people, an official said on Monday, at a time that Afghans marked centenary of Independence Day from Britain.

A series of explosions took place at restaurants and public squares in different parts of Jalalabad, the provincial capital.

King Amanullah Khan with Afghan flag. He got Afghan Independence in 1919.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial spokesman, said at least 70 people received injuries as a result of the explosions that disrupted the Independence Day celebrations.

Officials at the provincial hospital said they received 72 injured, including 20 children. Khalilullah Hekmati, the hospital in-charge, said some of the injured were in critical condition.

According to officials, at least 11 explosions occurred in different parts of the eastern province. However, no one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani on Monday vowed in a statement to eliminate all safe havens of the so-called Islamic State (Daesh), one day after a horrific wedding attack claimed by Deash.

Ghani postponed the celebration ceremony to honor the victims of the Saturday’s attack at a wedding in Kabul attended by 1,200 guests. He said “will take revenge for every civilian drop of blood,” adding that “the enemy by spilling civilian blood made us postpone the independence celebrations.”

Ghani’s comments came on Monday as Afghanistan mourned the death of at least 63 people in the Kabul wedding bombing.

At the same time, Pakistan condemned the Jalalabad incidents, saying the cowardly attacks manifested “desperation of terrorist outfits and spoilers as hopes for peace, stability and national unity grew stronger”.

Nangarhar’s Jalalabad city is decorated with colorful Afghan flags.

Separately, at least six civilians received injuries as mortar shells hit Mehtarlam city, the provincial capital of eastern Laghman province, which borders Nangarhar.

No group claimed responsibility for the incident.

This comes as a bomb attack on a wedding in capital Kabul claimed the lives of 63 people and wounded another 182 on Saturday. The Daesh group claimed responsibility, saying they targeted the followers of Shiite sect.