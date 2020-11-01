Gauhar Shad Begom minaret in Herat to be restored

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has ordered Herat provincial governor to take immediate measures for the reparing of the Gauhar Shad Begom historical minaret.

The presidential office said in a statement on Sunday that Ghani called governor Wahid Qatali and ordered for the reconstruction of the minaret with the help of a professional group.

There are five minarets in Herat province built by Gauhar Shad Begom, a Timurid dynasty, who had also built a grand mosque at the perimeters of Imam Reza holy shrine in Iran’s city of Mashhad.

But one of these minarets is reported to have been in danger of collapse.

The government announced last year to repair the historical sites in Herat with a budget allocated by President’s Office.

Jilani Farhad, provincial spokesman, said that work at parts of the sites has already begun.

Ghani called queen Gauhar Shad Begom as a culture-loving queen in Afghanistan and the region, saying that her role was undeniable in the east renaissance.

The queen’s tomb is also in Herat province.