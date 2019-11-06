Georgian defense minister commends US efforts for Afghan peace talks

AT Monitoring Desk

KABULL Georgian Defence Minister Irakli Garibashvili has commended US efforts for peace talks in Afghanistan, reaffirming his country’s commitment to international security.

During a two-day visit to Afghanistan, the defence minister visited Georgian servicemen deployed in Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry in Tbilisi said in a statement on Tuesday.

With a principal responsibility for security and rapid reaction force, the Georgian troops are deployed in Kabul, at the Bagram Air Field in Parwan province and Camp Marmal in Mazar-i-Sharif.

Garibashvili thanked the Georgian servicemen for their contribution to international peacekeeping missions, saying it was their merit that Georgia was being appreciated globally.

“Thank you for everything, for your services, for your high professionalism and your devotion… I will be your shield. I will do my best to take care of you. This is my direct responsibility and obligation,” he was quoted as saying.

Georgia has lost 32 soldiers serving in the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan. With 871 troops, Georgia is the largest non-NATO contributor to the Resolute Support mission.

Garibashvili met RSM Commander Gen. Austin Scott Miller, NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Ambassador Nicholas Kay and RS Command-North commander Gen. Jürgen Brötz.

Garibashvili said his country remains committed to its international obligations, and welcomed US efforts to contribute to peace talks in Afghanistan.