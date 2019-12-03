German defense minister in Kabul discusses peace, election

AT News

KABUL: The German Secretary of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in a trip to Afghanistan on Tuesday has visited the country’s soldiers, who are stationed under Resolute Supports’ Mission in northern Mazar-e-Sahrif. She later on held a meeting with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghan in Kabul. The ongoing election and peace process and issues related to Afghanistan’s stability have been discussed between the two counterparts.

Speaking in a joint news conference on Tuesday in Kabul, Karrenbauer said Germany hopes the results of the election would be announced soon and that the election would be acceptable for all political facets.

“A stable government which is formed in results of election can properly continue the peace process,” she added.

The defense minister has pledged that Germany would pay tremendous efforts about Afghanistan’s stability and to provide a secured environment for the citizens of the country.

The Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has expressed appreciation over Berlin’s support to Afghanistan and its people, saying that Germany has so far hosted three important conference regarding Afghanistan.

Ghani said that Berlin has announced support to the Afghan peace process and achievement which had been gained in the recent years.

“Germany has had important role in facilitation of peace talks, and the country has emphasized on perseverance of law, freedom and constitution,” he added.

According to the Afghan officials, Berlin has donated around seven million dollar for Afghanistan’s reconstruction in the recent years.

Over 13, 000 German soldiers are stationed in Afghanistan. These soldiers mostly work as advisors and trainers for the Afghan security forces in capital Kabul, and northern Balkh and Kunduz provinces.

This comes as earlier some sources claimed that Germany may hold a new round of intra-Afghan talks, where the Afghan politician and Taliban representatives would exchanged views about the ongoing peace process.