Germany curious to host intra-Afghan talks

KABUL: Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Idrees Zaman on Wednesday met with the German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Mr. Niels Annen, where they discussed key issues, including the Afghan peace and presidential election.

At the outset, both sides discussed the recent developments in the region, particularly the issue of Ukrainian airplane PS752 crash in Tehran, the ministry said in a statement.

Mr. Annen briefed Minister Zaman about the Berlin Climate and Security Conference, which will be attended by ministers of foreign affairs of five Central Asian Countries, held on 28th January 2020 in Berlin, Germany, the statement added.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of issues including the presidential election, peace efforts and upcoming intra-Afghan peace dialogue which will probably be held in Berlin.

The United States still hopes that Taliban leadership agrees on the violence reduction in Afghanistan demanded by the country’s chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad.

Khalilzad who has met Taliban representatives for 10 rounds of talk since 2018, has offered ceasefire and reduction of violence before reaching a deal with the militants.

Officials in Taliban’s political office in Qatar have told the Daily Times that their leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhondzada was consulting the leadership council whether to agree on Khalilzad’s demands.

Sources familiar with the peace negotiations said that Khalilzad was still hopeful that Taliban accept the violence reduction.