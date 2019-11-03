Germany donates €72m to Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: In a meeting with the Acting Minister of Finance, Mohmmad Humayon Qayumi, the German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development, Martin Jaeger has announced an amount of 72 million Euros aid to Afghanistan.

The donation makes the total commitment of Afghan-German Cooperation projects to 211 million EU this year.

Jeager has said that Germany was prepared to continue supports to Afghanistan’s democracy and peace process. “Any future support needs to be built upon the development gains made since 2001, especially those which have benefitted women and girls,” he added.

The Afghan minister has called the sustainable economic development, proper management and municipal infrastructure as the main contribution to make Afghanistan self sustainable and efficient.

“Germany is ready to continue its support from Afghanistan,” he said, adding, “The government should increase its efforts about the anti-corruption measures.”

Out of 72 million EU, over 53.5 million would be spent on the ongoing projects, including the improvement of power supply.

It is worth mentioning, that part of the funding would be withheld if there are no condition to meet the project.