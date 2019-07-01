Germany, Qatar poised to host intra-Afghan dialogues

AT News Report

KABUL: Germany and Qatar showed willingness to jointly host next round of intra-Afghan peace talks between the Taliban representatives and the Afghan delegation, reliable sources revealed Monday.

The peace negotiations between the US negotiators and the Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar entered its third day on Monday and would last for a few more days. Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, opened Saturday the seventh round of direct talks with the Taliban delegation led by the political chief, Mullah Baradar.

Haseeb Amar, a reporter working for BBC, who is in Qatar to cover the talks, said that some sources confided that there had been some ‘advancements’ between the sides with regard to foreign troops withdrawal and prevention of the Afghan soil to be used by extremist groups for staging attacks on other countries.

A Taliban delegation member has earlier claimed that they have reached an agreement with the US on foreign forces’ departure, as well as regarding an end to the US interference in internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Soon after these remarks by the Taliban negotiator, Khalilzad said that the purpose of negotiations was a comprehensive peace which consists of combating terrorism, foreign troops’ withdrawal and permanent ceasefire – which all consequently lead to political stability in Afghanistan. He also in a tweet stated that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and “everything” must include an intra-Afghan dialogue and comprehensive ceasefire.”

However, the Taliban group on Monday ruled out direct negotiations with the Afghan government. These stern remarks from the Taliban came a day after the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban were expected to happen in another two weeks in Germany.

Meanwhile, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha said intra-Afghan talks possible only when schedule for foreign troops’ withdrawal to be announced.