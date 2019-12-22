Germany ready to hold intra-Afghan peace dialogue in future: Envoy

AT News

KABUL: Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Idrees Zaman met with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Afghanistan, Mr. Peter Prügel as well as representative of the Berghof Foundation.

The two sides exchanged views on a range of issues, including the upcoming intra-Afghan dialogue. In this regard, German side informed Minister Zaman of the country’s readiness to hold an intra-Afghan peace dialogue in the near future, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for the role played by Germany’s Foreign Ministry and Berghof Foundation for organizing the previous intra-Afghan dialogue held in Doha last July. Both sides expressed hope that such dialogues would help in bringing a sustainable peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Recently two former Taliban officials say that a nationwide truce would be announced by next week as the US and Taliban negotiators have gained a peace deal.

Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander said Saturday that the truce would long for 10 days and would coincide with the peace deal between the US and the insurgents.

Agha said that Taliban were offered by the US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad to accept a 10-day long ceasefire, and the militants are consulting with their leadership whether to accept the offer.

Moreover, as the U.S. has pressurized the Taliban Qatar based political office to agree on a short-term ceasefire prior to the intra-Afghan-talks, some sources said that the group’s representatives have traveled to Islamabad to consulate the demand with their top leaders – who are settled in Pakistan. The sources say that the visit has been made during the interval of negotiation between US and Taliban officials in Doha.