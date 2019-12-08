Germany reaffirm support for Afghan peace, stability

AT News

ISTANBUL: Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Idrees Zaman has met Mr. Markus Potzel, Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan, where they talked important Afghan related issues.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interests, ministry of foreign affairs said on Sunday.

“The focus was given to the peace talks and future intra Afghan dialogue. Mr. Potzel reaffirmed his government’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan and support the Afghan owned Afghan led peace process,” the statement added.

Minister Zaman briefed him of the latest developments around peace talks. He discussed the visit of President Donald J. Trump to Afghanistan, the ceasefire, the seven point peace plan of the Afghan government and successes made by ANSDF in eastern province of Nangarhar in their operations against ISIS.

He further appreciated Germany’s support for the Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process and the role that Germany played in organizing the intra Afghan dialogue last July.

Taliban Qatar-based spokesman, Suhail Shaheen has said that Taliban negotiation members held talks with US top peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad and the talks have resumed from stage where it was canceled.

According to the Taliban’s spokesman, Anas Haqqani was also present at US-Taliban talks as part of the Taliban’s negotiating team. The talks will also continue today (Sunday).

Meanwhile a source close to Khalilzad, said that talks between US and Taliban have mostly focused on reduction of violence and ceasefire.

Furthermore, sources close to the peace talks say that both Americans and Europeans are working hard to hold the third round of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Germany, an effort after the talks planned to be held in China was postponed for a long time.

The US and European officials are working hard to pave the ground for the intra-Afghan talks in Germany, the source said, adding a delegation chaired by German defense minister is expected to visit Kabul and meet government officials and political leaders on this purpose.