Germany reiterates cooperation with Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: German Member of Parliament, Thorsten Frei and the country’s ambassador to Kabul Peter Prugel on Saturday met with Afghan National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib, where they discussed important issues, such as elections, and peace process.

During meeting, MP Frei have reiterated his country’s long-term partnership with Afghanistan and praised achievements gained by the Afghans in past two decades.

Mohi’s office in a statement said that the two sides held discussion over security, peace and elections.

Mohib has shared the combat improvements and capabilities of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. “He (Mohib) also talked about the people’s desire for peace and stability,” the statement added.

Mohib also expressed his appreciation from Germany’s support to the Afghan people, saying, “Momentum around peace and election is an opportunity to make progress toward greater gains.”

Germany has been making efforts toward possible peace deal in Afghanistan as on July 7-8th, Germany and Qatar co-hosted all-Afghan conference in Doha, where a large number of Afghan politicians, member of parliament, civil society members, media representatives and others attended, and for the first time held direct talks with Taliban negotiation members.

They attended the conference in their personal capacity, and have discussed roadmap for peace to be restored in the country.