Ghani, Abdullah lodge most of lawsuit complaints

AT News

KABUL: After rejection of about 10,000 of over 16,000 electoral complaints due to lack of solid evidence by the Independent Election Complaint Commission (IECC), the two major electoral teams – President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah have once again marked top on the list to lodge most of the lawsuits complaints in regards to the Afghanistan 28th September Presidential polls.

The IECC said more than 2,200 lawsuit complaints have been registered while most of them are recorded by Ghani and Abdullah electoral teams.

The complaint commission has earlier assured the people and electoral teams that it would make all-out efforts to transparently probe the complaints. The commission has given 15 days deadline to probe the complaints, according to electoral law.

The Afghanistan presidential election was conducted on September 28th 2019. The preliminary results have been announced after a long time delay as there were serious allegations of corruption against the Independent Election Commission by a number of electoral teams.

Moreover, there are reports about a possible runoff after probing the complaints where likely thousands of votes may be invalided – there will be no winner to make the 50+1 percent of votes.