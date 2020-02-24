Ghani & Abdullah – who will first swear in President?

AT News

KABUL: A perennially acrimonious rivalry over a controversial presidency has just aggravated after the incumbent president Ashraf Ghani and the self-proclaimed Abdullah Abdullah both announced their plans on Sunday for a victorious oath-taking ceremony before weekend.

President Ghani would take oath of office within the next five days, an official who did not want to be named said.

Moreover, Abdulla is preparing to shape his government with his teammates saying that he would be sworn in soon.

Last week, the Independent Election Commission unveiled the final results from the September 2019 presidential polls after delays due to rigging claims.

Abdullah failed to secure enough votes of the last year’s presidential polls and his rival and incumbent Ashraf Ghani was announced as the winner of election by the Independent Election Commission.

Abdullah rejected the commission’s announcement, threatening to form a parallel government.

Sources close to Abdullah said Sunday that a commission was appointed to hold the swearing in ceremony.

The commission will announce the date and place of the program, according to the source.

Abdullah has already introduced some people as provincial governors to replace the government-appointed governors.

“We plan to hold the swearing in ceremony after some works,” said Fazl Ahmad Manawi, from Abdullah’s team.

He said that the government would start work after the ceremony and would appoint ministers and other officials.

Abdullah appointed Abdul Hai Hayat as the new governor for Jawzjan province on Sunday.

He has so far appointed people as governors for the provinces of Panjshir, Sar-e-Pul and Baghlan.

The United Nations expresses concerns over the political tensions in Afghanistan and the United States envoy for Afghan peace is apparently in Afghanistan to mediate the two sides.

He met Abdul Rashid Dostum and some other influential figures.