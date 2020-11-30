Ghani agrees on public trial of terrorists

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has ordered the judiciary to try terrorists publicly, his deputy said.

“Once again, I thank His Excellency the president of the country for ordering for public trials of terrorists,” Amrullah Saleh said on Monday.

He called on the Attorney General Office to complete assessment of the cases in a planned period of time over the attack on the Kabul University.

According to Saleh, the people have been tired with secret assessments of terrorist cases and want clarifications.

He said that the attorney general office has had significant achievements in its background, however people expect to get access to information about sensitive cases.

The situation in Kabul has worsened since Saleh took responsibility for security in the capital.

A multiple rocket attack that killed more than 10 civilians some two weeks ago, shocked the people as they consider it the new tactic of terrorists to target them.