Ghani Calls for Pakistan’s ‘Honest Presence’ in Afghan Peace Process

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani calls on neighboring Pakistan to take an “honest” part in the peace process of Afghanistan.

“I am calling on Pakistan to let’s recognize each other’s independence and sovereignty honestly as two states,” said Ghani, speaking to parliament on Saturday.

Ghani argued that Pakistan would get the most benefit from a calm situation in Afghanistan.

According to the president, peace and stability in Afghanistan would cause the Central Asia’s doors for Pakistan whose traders can find way to new markets.

He called the Constitution and the governing system as national documents, rejecting “any other ones” as replacements.

Ghani reiterated that his successor would only come through elections, rejecting reports about interim and transitional governments to replace him as way to peace.

Afghanistan has frequently accused Pakistan of supporting and arming terrorist groups especially Taliban, an allegation rejected by Islamabad.