Ghani calls on politicians to be united in peace process

AT News Report

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani asked “all the politicians” to take “a united stance” regarding the peace process to achieve a durable peace.

Ghani said Monday in a gathering to introduce the new spy chief, that the people of Afghanistan are poised for peace negotiations, but emphasized on the preserving of republic system.

He once again urged that the presidential elections would be held on time (September 28).

Ghani introduced Ahmad Zia Seraj as the replacement to Massoum Stanekzai who resigned this week after four brothers were killed in an intelligence operation in Nangarhar provinces. Seraj was Stanekzai’s assistant.

“Peace is achievable, but Afghans need to get united,” Ghani said. “I would like to call on all political parties, let’s be united in the peace process and go ahead together. We will undoubtedly gain peace if we are united.”

The president also said that the peace process should be led and owned by Afghans, adding that he was ready to sacrifice for peace but would not deal the republic system which he called as the “red line”.

“Our security forces have to ensure security of the elections so that we have a nationwide and transparent election and to clear who will take responsibility of leadership in the future.”

He added that political power could be transited through a transparent election.

The US President Donald Trump cancelled a secret meeting with Taliban leaders this week and stopped peace negotiations with the insurgents.