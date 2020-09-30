Ghani faces criticism after ordering police reforms

AT News

KABUL: The parliament reacted to President Ghani’s fresh order that takes some authorities from interior ministry and gives them to the National Security Council, criticizing him for interfering in ministries and government bodies’ businesses.

Parliament Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani, said on Wednesday that Ghani has limited the interior ministry’s authorities by his optional decrees.

Under the presidential decree which was leaked to media, interior ministry is ordered to consult with the National Security Council for appointing district police chiefs.

Lawmaker Abdul Sattar Hosseini, said Wednesday that the president’s order is against the law and would lower police’s morale.

Hosseini added that the parliament would not summon interior minister if he was unauthorized to appoint or dismiss district police chiefs.



Abbas Ebrahimzada, another legislator, claimed that the National Security Council does not have enough information about the country’s territory, so the Council cannot make appropriate decisions on district police chief appointment.

“The Daesh (terrorist group) is recruiting in Afghanistan, but those who want to manage Afghan war are busy in banquets wearing red neckties every day, while most of the provinces are feared to fall,” Ebrahimzada said, referring to Hamdullah Moheb, President Ghani’s national security adviser, who has been authorized to interfere in district police chiefs’ appointing.

Ebrahimzada’s colleague in parliament, Gul Ahmad Kamin, said that the government wants to lead the entire government with a handful people, while in a democratic system, everybody has the right to take part. He said that such monopolies changed Afghanistan to the most corrupt country and the biggest producer and supplies of drugs.



