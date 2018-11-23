Ghani forms his own team for Taliban talks
November 23, 2018
KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani’s administration has formed its own negotiating team of eleven members led by Chief of Staff Salam Rahimi for seeking and initiating peace talks with the Taliban.
The negotiating team of the president includes two cabinet ministers, Minister Mirwais Balkhi of Education and Minister Hassina Safi of Information and Culture, deputy ministers Dr. Alema of Refugees and Repatriation, Abdul Tawab Balakarzai of Higher Education and Gen Ebadullah Ebad of NDS; a member of the Supreme Court Abdullah Attai, MP Shahgul Rezaee, Ulema Council member Attaullah Ludin, Paktia Governor Shamin Katawzai and MoFA Director of Cultural Affairs Tooryalai Ghiasi.
The country’s High Peace Council and the Presidential Palace have not commented on the list but sources said that the list might change.
This comes after the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on government to introduce an inclusive team of negotiators to engage in peace talks with the Taliban.
