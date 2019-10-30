‘Ghani incurs over 201m Afs in election campaign; tops list’

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has released the financial report of the presidential candidates in terms of their campaign spending, revealing that the incumbent President Ashraf Ghani incurred the highest costs and Ghulam Farooq Nejrabi the lowest during the campaign period for the September’s presidential election.

Based on the report, the State Builder team led by President Ghani has had the highest election campaign spending which amounted to 201,160,000 AFS. In addition, President Ghani had also received 200,000 AFS as part of campaign funding.

The report further revealed that the Stability and Convergence team led by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah was second in the ranking as he spent 20,997,000 AFS in campaign spending for the September 28 polls. Moreover, Abdullah raised an amount of 21,000,000 AFS as part of election funding.

The IEC said that the campaign funds to the State Builder and Stability and Convergence teams were provided by traders.

The report ranked Sayed Noorullah Jalil, another presidential candidate, third because he spent 6,784,000 AFS without receiving funds from any one.

This is while another presidential contender Ghulam Farooq Nejrabi had spent only 186,000 AFS and hadn’t received any financial support during the campaign period, the report added. Among all the presidential hopefuls, he expended the least amount of funds.

The IEC said that Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Zalmay Rasool, Mohammad Ibrahim Alokozay, Faramarz Tamana, Shaida Mohammad Abdali, Ahmad Wali Massoud and Hanif Atmar were some of the presidential competitors who didn’t provide their reports of financial expenses and campaign funds to the electoral body.

The Afghan presidential election took place last month; however, the IEC hasn’t so far announced the preliminary results which were postponed until November 14 due to technical issues.