Ghani orders immediate arrest of family murderers

AT News Report

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani ordered interior acting minister to “quickly and seriously” investigate the murder of a family happened in Kabul.

Seven members of a family including two little girls were killed by a number of armed men inside their house Saturday night in the Jamal Mina neighborhood, Police District 3.

The president ordered minister Massoud Andarabi to convey his sympathies and condolences to the survivors of the dead, and bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice as soon as possible.

A statement released by presidential office, quoted President Ghani as denouncing the murders as “stone-hearted criminals”.

He wished paradise for the martyred and patience for their survivors. criminal incidents have recently worrisomely increased in Kabul and other big cities. People are abducted, killed or injured for their cars, computers, money and even mobile phone sets.