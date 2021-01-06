Ghani refuses to meet US envoy Khalilzad

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly refused meeting the United States Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad who was in Kabul on Tuesday to meet Afghan leaders.

Sources in presidential palace said Wednesday that President Ghani did not meet Khalilzad.

Khalilzad however, met Ghani’s close aides including foreign minister Haneef Atmar and national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib. The US diplomat also met head of reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai.

A statement issued by the foreign ministry, said that Atmar and Khalilzad discussed the second round of the intra-Afghan talks going on in Qatar.

The National Security Council also said that Mohib and Khalilzad talked on an urgent cease fire, regional consensus for the Afghan peace and international cooperation.

The sources in presidential palace said that Ghani rejected meeting with Khalilzad despite efforts made by the US acting ambassador Ross Wilson and foreign minister Atmar to fix a meeting.

Khalilzad landed in Kabul as part of his regional tour following his visits to Qatar and Pakistan.