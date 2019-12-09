Ghani says ‘no need’ for preconditions in intra-Afghan dialogues

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani says that he sees “no need for preconditions” to negotiations with Taliban.

Ghani who was speaking at the 8th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference in Turkey on Monday, said that his seven-article peace plan includes suggestions of Afghan people as well as international community.

The president said that a national session was needed to be held to specify Afghans’ priorities and end of war.

Ghani had earlier offered a nationwide ceasefire as precondition to the intra-Afghan talks.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a serious international struggle was needed in Afghanistan to eliminate Daesh terrorist group.

He declared his country’s support of the Afghan air force, counter-narcotics and women’s empowerment programs in Afghanistan.