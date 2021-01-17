Ghani to Dismiss Balkh Security Officials ‘if Fail to Free Abducted Child’

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has warned Balkh security officials to set free the long been abducted child or they will be dismissed from their posts.

A 9-year old child, Abdul Rauf was kidnapped about three months ago from Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of Balkh. The kidnappers are asking for 1.5 million dollar in ransom.

“If the kidnapped child is not released, all of the provincial security officials will be dismissed,” Ghani’s spokesman, Dawakhan Minapal said.

At least 14 people were detained by the provincial police in connection to the child’ kidnapping, officials said.

Earlier, the deputy minister of interior traveled to Balkh to push efforts for the release of the child.

Rauf’s relatives have staged set-ins in Mazar-e-Sharif, calling on the government to take tremendous steps in releasing the kidnapped child. They suggested that if the government didn’t release the child from the kidnappers, they would refer to the International Criminal Court.