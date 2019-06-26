Ghani to visit Pakistan amid peace talks

AT News Report

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani will leave Kabul (Thursday) for a two-day visit to Islamabad where he discusses peace talks and other mutual issues with the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan—however, critics continued attacking President for his planned trip to neighboring countries.

“President Ghani will discuss four issues; first regional connectivity; second trade, transit and investment in Afghanistan; third security related matters; four discussions on ongoing peace process,” Presidential Spokesman, Haroon Chakhansori told Afghanistan Times.

“Now, when Afghan masses, and the government plus international community are hopeful about ending 40-year conflict, now see how much Pakistan is ready to cooperate in regard,” he added.

In the past, incumbent and former governments of Pakistan several times officially invited President Ghani, Chakhansri said, but deemed it not necessary on that time to travel.

After the Consultative Loya Jirga for Peace, the participants asked President Ghani to improve bilateral relations with Pakistan, he added, putting that purpose behind the visit.

Deputy Presidential Spokesman, Shah Husain Murtazawi said President Ghani will take off Thursday to Pakistan, and will stay for two days to discuss abovementioned issues with Pakistani officials.

Habiburrahman Pedram, a member of parliament, said that President Ghani should convince Pakistan to work for intra-Afghan talks.

Obviously, Pakistan has been interfering in Afghanistan for 40 years—an issue where the President needs to be stopped it now. “Stability will come once interference is ended,” TOLONews quoted Nasrullah Stanekzai, a university lecturer, as saying.

“There is no doubt about it that Pakistan has interfered in Afghanistan over the past 40 years, but it clearly committed aggression that needs to be stopped now.”

“Our argument is that the issue of elections will be discussed during these tours and there is a mechanism to prevent it,” said Assadullah Saadati, second running mate to Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in the upcoming presidential elections. The visit marks Ghani’s second state visit to Islamabad since 2014.