Ghani touts Saudi’s support for Afghan peace

KABUL: With the country striving to get reconciled with the militant Taliban, President Ashraf Ghani in a telephonic conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudtouted the kingdom’s role in helping advancing the peace talks.

President Ghani praised Saudi Arabia’s role and termed it important to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, saying the Jeddah meeting is a good step toward peace parleys, according to a statement from the Presidential Palace.

King Salman reaffirmed Saudi support for all efforts to help the Afghan people overcome the difficulties they face, and to promote stability and development in their country.

The next round of peace talks on a negotiated end to the 17-year-old conflict in Afghanistan will take place on January 15, 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

Representatives from US, Taliban, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will attend the talks. But there is no information about the participation of Afghan negotiating team in next round talks.