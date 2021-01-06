Ghani turned into tyrant dictator, lawmakers say

AT News

KABUL: The members of parliament accuse President Ashraf Ghani of violating the Constitution, saying he has turned into a tyrant dictator.

“We are going to celebrate the 17th anniversary of our Constitution’s approval. This is a unique Constitution in the region but has been violated by the government several times,” Parliament Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani said Wednesday.

He said that Ghani didn’t introduce ministerial nominees to parliament for vote of confidence, didn’t hold municipality and district council elections, disrespected thee three powers’ independence and didn’t fight against corruption.

Rahmani emphasized that the government should disrespect the Constitution as the main pillar of the governing system.



“If the government continues to be authoritarian and doesn’t respect the powers’ independence, the governing system will be called a kingdom.”

Lawmaker Gholam Hossain Naseri, said that the government has violated almost every article of the Constitution.

He warned that violating of the Constitution by the government meant that all the economic and political values be trampled.



