Ghani’s administration accused of deceit in peace process

AT News

KABUL: Former jihadi leader Ismael Khan accused President Ghani’s government of not being honest in the peace efforts, saying the situation would have been much better if the government was honest.

In a meeting with chairman of the reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah in Herat province (Khan’s birthplace), Khan said Saturday that a grand national consensus was needed to run the peace process successfully.

“We side you and support a dignified and lasting peace,” Khan assured Abdullah, his fellow in the Jamiat party.

“All the elders of Afghanistan are with you!”

Khan blamed the government for doing nothing in the past two months of peace negotiations with the Taliban.

The peace talks between Afghanistan and Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar, but less progress has been gained so far.

Khan blamed the failure of the talks on the government, saying that the people of Afghanistan need peace and a leader.

“The negotiations still lack a procedure, so the next process will be more difficult.”

He suggested a 10-people group from the regional and other countries involved in Afghanistan issues to facilitate the talks.

Abdullah also said that the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan needs to be united to end the 40 years of war.