Ghani’s bodyguard found dead in Bamyan river

AT News

KABUL: Officials in Bamyan province confirm that a dead body found in a river in the Shibar district was a bodyguard of President Ashraf Ghani.

Provincial Spokesman Latif Azimi on Wednesday identified the body as Aziz Ahmad Alemyar a member of the President Protective Service (PPS), a well-trained unit responsible for president’s security.

The body was found on Tuesday in the Paimori village of Shibar, according to Azimi, who said it was not clear how the body was thrown to the river.

He said that Alemyar’s body was sent to the forensic in Kabul for more investigation.

Ghani’s office did not immediately comment on the incident.

The PPS members are often targeted mysteriously. Five of president’s bodyguards have been killed. One was shot dead by unknown armed men early this year in Paghman district, some 20 kilometers west of Kabul city.