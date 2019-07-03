Home / Latest Updates / Ghani’s campaign prematurely: FEFA

Ghani’s campaign prematurely: FEFA

admin July 3, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 84 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: The Free and Fair Electoral Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA) says President Ashraf Ghani has started prematurely campaign for presidential elections.

The forum said Wednesday that Ghani’s provincial visits, new appointments and speeches in gatherings are all considered as prematurely campaign.

But the presidential office says that Ghani was legally allowed to bring changes in the government. President’s spokesman says that Ghani didn’t use fresh changing for his campaign.

Sources in the Independent Election Commission also reports of complaints of some candidates.

President Ghani traveled to Kandahar province on Wednesday and spoke to local elders and influential figures while opening a solar power network.

About admin

Check Also

Returnees facing challenges at home: survey finds

AT News Report KABUL: The United Nations Human Rights Council said on Wednesday despite an …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved