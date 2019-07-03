Ghani’s campaign prematurely: FEFA

AT News Report

KABUL: The Free and Fair Electoral Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA) says President Ashraf Ghani has started prematurely campaign for presidential elections.

The forum said Wednesday that Ghani’s provincial visits, new appointments and speeches in gatherings are all considered as prematurely campaign.

But the presidential office says that Ghani was legally allowed to bring changes in the government. President’s spokesman says that Ghani didn’t use fresh changing for his campaign.

Sources in the Independent Election Commission also reports of complaints of some candidates.

President Ghani traveled to Kandahar province on Wednesday and spoke to local elders and influential figures while opening a solar power network.