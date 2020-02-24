Ghani’s inauguration ceremony ‘illegitimate’

AT News

KABUL: Lawyers believe that preparations for President Ashraf Ghani’s swearing in ceremony were illegal, citing the law that says the ceremony should be be held at least one month after the president is elected.

Sobhan Mesbah, member of the lawyers’ association, said Monday that Ghani’s preparations for taking oath ceremony had legal problems.

The Independent Election Commission announced President Ghani as the winner of last year’s election last week.

Now, the lawyers say that hurrying to hold taking oath ceremony before one month would be illegal.

Ghani’s taking oath ceremony is to be held on Thursday.

Separately, on Ghani’s rivals Abdullah Abdullah who lost the polls, is also preparing to take oath after he rejected the election results and promised to form a parallel government.

People in Abdullah’s team said Sunday that they were working to hold the ceremony on Thursday.

The lawyers criticize Ghani and government for hurrying to swear in before the legal period of time.

Meanwhile, political analysts ask the security forces not to enter political tensions and should keep responsibility of ensuring security and defending the territory.