Ghazni attack mastermind killed in airstrike

KABUL: The mastermind of an attack on a security compound in Ghazni province was killed alongside seven other militants in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan security forces, the defense ministry said Monday.

“Hamza Waziristani, the mastermind behind the terrorist attack on the ANDSF base in Dah-Yak district, was killed along with seven other terrorists in an airstrike in Giro district,” according to the ministry of defense.

The statement said that a weapon cache of the militants’ was destroyed in the airstrike.

On Sunday morning, a car bombing targeted a security compound in PD 3rd of Ghazi city province. The attack left 31 security forces dead and over 24 others wounded.

But the defense ministry in a statement brought the number of casualties down to 17 people, saying that 10 security forces were killed and seven others wounded in the attack.

No militant group, including the Taliban asserted the responsibility for the blast.

The government and Taliban have escalated their offensives to gain privilege in fragile negotiations of intra-Afghan.