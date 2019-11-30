Home / Latest Updates / Ghazni blast kills three children

AT News Report

KABUL: At least three children embraced martyrdom and one another received injury, after a rocket warhead went off in southern Ghazni province, official said Saturday.

A Taliban mortar warhead left in Hasan Khill village of Qarabagh district of the province that blew up and killed three children, said 203 Thunder Corps in a statement.

According to the statement, one other child was severely injured in the blast.

It is worth mentioning that last week a vehicle of civilians hit by a roadside mine placed by Taliban in Kunduz province, had killed 15 civilians including women and children and two others were wounded.

