Ghazni blast leaves two dead

AT News Report

KABUL: At least two civilians embraced martyrdom after their vehicle hit with a mine in southern Ghazni province on Tuesday morning, official said.

A mine placed by Taliban hit a mini truck vehicle in Niaz Kalai area of Dehyak district in Ghazni at around 6:30am local time on Tuesday, in which two civilians were martyred, Provincial Press Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Taliban often caused civilian casualties by placing mine in roadside.

Taliban insurgents have been using roadside mines as weapon to target Afghan and foreign forces, but unfortunately the civilians, including women and children are often prey victims.