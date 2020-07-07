Ghazni could fall to Taliban, fear residents

AT News

KABUL: Residents of Ghazni province are worried about the possible fall of the area to Taliban since the situation is worsening day by day.

The militants took control of provincial capital three years ago and now the resident fear it could happen once again.

Ghazni residents said Tuesday that Taliban fighters reached close to the security belt around the city and have blocked roads leading to the Ghazni city (provincial capital).

“The situation has newly worsened in Ghazni. There are clashes around the city every night and the government should pay attention,” said Rahim Waqar, a resident of the province.

“Magnetic bombs attached to vehicles take victims every day and the security checkpoints are attacked.”

Meanwhile, Ghazni representatives in the parliament warned of fall of the city to Taliban if the government remained careless.

Lawmaker Aref Rahmani said Tuesday that a large number of militants supported by Pakistani and Chechen nationals were stationed in different districts of the province.

“The situation in Ghazni is not good. Clashes are going on in almost every security checkpoint. There are Taliban in most of the districts and our information says that they plan to target provincial capital and the districts of Jaghori and Malestan,” said the member of parliament.

He called for troop reinforcement by the government and bombarding of Taliban bases.

But the ministry of defense assures of enough troop deployment there.

“There are enough security and defense forces in Ghazni province with necessary arms. We are ready to drive Taliban back,” said Fawad Aman, spokesman of defense ministry.