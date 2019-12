AT News

KABUL: Head of martyrs and disabled department of Ghazni have been gunned down by the armed man on Tuesday morning in the province.

Armed man by using a silencer gun shot dead head of martyrs and disabled department of Ghazni Nasrullah Siasi in Plan Sowom area of the province.

Ghazni Press Disk confirming the incident, said that the enemy of Afghans, who defeated in battleground, targeting innocent civilians.