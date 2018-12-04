Ghazni night raids leave over 70 Taliban dead
December 4, 2018
AT-KABUL: At least 72 Taliban insurgents were killed in a night raids carried out by the Afghan security forces in three districts of southern Ghazni province—a blow to the Taliban insurgents after key and probably the most powerful Taliban member in the south region and also the group’s shadow governor for southern Helmand province were killed in drone strike recently.
Provincial Governor Spokesman Mohammad Arif Noori said Afghan and foreign forces conducted air-and-ground operations in Nawa, Gilan and Khogyani districts late Monday night, where Taliban received huge fatalities.
Twenty militants were killed in Nawa district and 40 others in Gilan district, he said, adding three vehicles, five motorcycles and several weapons belonging rebels were also destroyed during the overnight raids.
In another raid, 12 insurgents have been killed in foreign forces’ airstrike in Kadi area of Khogyani district on Tuesday morning, Noori added.
However, the Taliban group rejected figures, but confirmed airstrikes on its fighters, with admission of only nine Taliban members who were killed and 13 others wounded in the past four days in Ghazni province.
