Ghor clash leaves four commandos dead

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in western Ghor said that four members of the Afghan National Commandos were killed and four others wounded in the fight against the Taliban insurgents in Ferozkoh, the provincial capital city.

Head of Provincial National Army, Mahmood Andarabi said the Taliban attacked the security force checkpoints in the Kharistan area of Ferozkoh, where 12 Taliban militants were also killed as part of the retaliation attack by the security forces.

“Another three commando soldiers have gone missing,” he added. He said the militants seized two Hamvee.

The Taliban did not comment on the attack so far.

Ghor is among insecure provinces in western Afghanistan, where the Taliban have noticeable presence, posing threat to the people and Afghan security forces.