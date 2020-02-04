Ghor youths deliver books to prisoners

AT News

KABUL: A number of youth and rights activist of western Ghor province have donated hundreds of books to the provincial central-jail, aiming to boost literacy and culture of book reading among the inmates.

“A prison should be provided with books to learn reading and improve knowledge,” said Hassan Hakim a donator, adding, “We are trying to form a well-placed library in the jail.”

Wazir Norani, a civil right activist said the habit of books reading would improve public knowledge as well as pave the ground for developed society.

Meanwhile, officials in the provincial central jail said that they are trying to facilitate a proper environment for the prisoners to get use of these books.

Del Aqa Adel, head of the central jail said, “We have a library but it is not standard, so we are paying hard efforts to form a standard library in the prison.”

This comes as the ministry of interior had launched a campaign of books reading, saying that prisoners would receive six days reduce in their prison’s term if they read a book and offer a 10-minute presentation on it.