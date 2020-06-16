Ghor’s Passaband district at risk of collapse to Taliban

AT News

KABUL: Officials at the provincial council of western Ghor province have expressed their deep frustration over the intensification of insecurity in Passaband district of the province, saying that the district would fall into the Taliban if the government didn’t take any action to quell the threat.

A member of the provincial council, Mohammad Mihdi said that the Taliban fighters have stormed into the district. This is as the Taliban attacked a security checkpoint in the district that left seven police personnel dead and another one was wounded.

The security officials said that they are running out of military equipment and provision.

District Police Chief, Fakhruddin said that the number of militants have recently been increased in Passa-Band.

“Along with the Taliban’s governor and deputy governor for the province, over 200 militants with their motorbikes had entered into the district.”

Provincial governor’s spokesman, Mohammad Arif Abir said that they would send reinforcement and equipment to the district. The security forces would soon conduct an aerial operation there to suppress the militants, he added.